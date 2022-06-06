Trending
June 6, 2022

'Strange World' teaser trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal travels beyond space and time

By Annie Martin
Jake Gyllenhaal voices an explorer in the Disney animated action sci-fi film "Strange World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Strange World.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the animated action sci-fi film Monday.

Jake Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, the son of a legendary explorer who travels beyond space and time to an alien planet filled with fantastical creatures.

The pulpy retro-style trailer instructs viewers to "prepare yourself for a journey beyond what is possible."

Strange World will journey "deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest -- and by far -- most crucial mission."

The new film is written by Qui Nguyen and co-directed by Nguyen and Big Hero 6 and Raya the Last Dragon director Don Hall.

Strange World opens in theaters Nov. 23.

