'Love & Gelato' trailer brings Jenna Evans Welch novel to life

June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love & Gelato.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Friday.

Advertisement

Love & Gelato is based on the Jenna Evans Welch novel of the same name. The film follows high school graduate Lina (Susanna Skaggs) as she spends the summer before college in Italy.

"Making a promise to her sick mother, a pre-med student has the summer of a lifetime in Rome, using her mom's old journal as a guide as she slowly falls for the city's charms, its people, and of course, the gelato," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer teases a love triangle between Lina (Skaggs) and two young men (Saul Nanni, Tobia De Angelis).

Anjelika Washington, Owen McDonnell, Valentina Lodovini, Marie-France Arcilla and Alex Boniello also star.

Love & Gelato is written and directed by Brandon Camp. The film premieres June 22 on Netflix.