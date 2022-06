1/5

Owen Wilson's family movie, "Secret Headquarters," is set to debut on Paramount+ this August. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said its upcoming family flick, Secret Headquarters, will skip theaters and go straight to the streaming service in August. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the superhero movie stars Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña. Advertisement

"We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films," Tanya Giles -- chief programming officer for Paramount streaming -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household."

The movie is about what happens when a boy and his friends discover the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home.

What would you do if you discovered the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath your home? The new action-packed family film #SecretHeadquarters, starring Owen Wilson, will premiere exclusively on #ParamountPlus this August. pic.twitter.com/PhItDCD3GB— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) June 1, 2022