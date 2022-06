1/5

Chris Hemsworth said "Furiosa" began filming in Australia this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Actor Chris Hemsworth announced on Twitter that his Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, has begun filming. "A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA," the actor tweeted Wednesday, along with the photo of a black and white clapperboard with the movie's name on it. Advertisement

Franchise director George Miller returned to helm the latest installment, which stars The Queen's Gambit Emmy Winner Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character.

The post-apocalyptic film is being shot in New South Wales and set to open on June 23, 2023. It is the origins story for the character Charlize Theron played in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy as Max Rockatanksy.

The character that Avengers icon Hemsworth plays in Furiosa has not yet been revealed to the public.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Us also stars.