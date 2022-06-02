Trending
Movies
June 2, 2022 / 12:50 PM

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' coming to Disney+ in June

By Annie Martin
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Dr. Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange," in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ in June.

The streaming service said Thursday that the Marvel film will begin streaming June 22.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

The film follows Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) as he traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher as executive producers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened in theaters May 6 and is the highest-grossing film of 2022 thus far.

The film is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the Disney+ series WandaVision.

