Beavis and Butt-Head meet smarter selves in 'Do the Universe' trailer

Beavis and Butt-Head get sent to the present in "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Thursday. The movie premieres June 23 on the streaming service. In the film, '90s metalheads Beavis and Butt-Head join astronauts on a space shuttle. Through a time warp, they end up in the year 2022. Advertisement

The trailer shows Beavis and Butt-Head cope with weightlessness and vomiting in the shuttle, while continuing to make sexually suggestive gestures. They also encounter parallel versions of themselves from an alternate universe in which they are smart.

The trailer promises to be "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made." Set in 1998, the film serves as a sequel to their 1996 theatrical feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Mike Judge voices Beavis and Butt-Head and also wrote and directed the feature. Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang also provide voices.

200 remastered episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head's MTV show will also be available on Paramount+. The streaming service will release a new Beavis and Butt-Head series later this year.

Beavis and Butt-Head last appeared in a 2011 revival series on MTV. Another look at the film will premiere during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.