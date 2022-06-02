Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 2, 2022 / 10:34 AM / Updated at 10:35 AM

'Anything's Possible' trailer: Billy Porter directs LGBTQ teen rom-com

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Anything's Possible' trailer: Billy Porter directs LGBTQ teen rom-com
Billy Porter directed the new film "Anything's Possible." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Anything's Possible.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the LGBTQ teen romantic comedy Thursday.

Advertisement

Anything's Possible is a coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident high school senior who is transgender.

"When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love," an official synopsis reads.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, Caroline Travers and Lav Raman also star.

Anything's Possible is written by Ximena García Lecuona and directed by Pose actor Billy Porter.

"This is an aspirational story. It's almost like a fairytale," Porter told Variety. "We know that. It's a look at what we can be. That's what we as artists get to do -- look at what we can be and what we should be."

Anything's Possible premieres July 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More

Disney releases trailer for 'Trevor: The Musical' as part of Pride Collection Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues Laverne Cox celebrates launch of her own Barbie doll: 'I am so honored' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Owen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' to skip theaters for Paramount+ premiere
Movies // 3 hours ago
Owen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' to skip theaters for Paramount+ premiere
June 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said its upcoming family flick, "Secret Headquarters," will skip theaters and go straight to the streaming service in August.
Chris Hemsworth says 'Furiosa' has started filming
Movies // 3 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth says 'Furiosa' has started filming
June 2 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth announced on Twitter that his "Mad Max" prequel, "Furiosa," has begun filming.
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
Movies // 20 hours ago
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday.
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the summer premiere of the movie "Honor Society" on Wednesday, with a set of photos of stars Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo and more.
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
June 1 (UPI) -- Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 in "The Suicide Squad," will appear in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Man from Toronto," a new film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is coming to Netflix in June.
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Menu," a new thriller film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes, will open in theaters in November.
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
Movies // 1 day ago
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for "Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter."
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
May 31 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will star with Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
Movies // 2 days ago
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
May 31 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Alicia Witt reveals cancer battle after deaths of her parents
Alicia Witt reveals cancer battle after deaths of her parents
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
'Physical' Season 2 aerobics made Rose Byrne 'burnt out'
'Physical' Season 2 aerobics made Rose Byrne 'burnt out'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement