'Anything's Possible' trailer: Billy Porter directs LGBTQ teen rom-com

1/5

Billy Porter directed the new film "Anything's Possible." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Anything's Possible. The streaming service shared a trailer for the LGBTQ teen romantic comedy Thursday. Advertisement

Anything's Possible is a coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident high school senior who is transgender.

"When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love," an official synopsis reads.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, Caroline Travers and Lav Raman also star.

Anything's Possible is written by Ximena García Lecuona and directed by Pose actor Billy Porter.

"This is an aspirational story. It's almost like a fairytale," Porter told Variety. "We know that. It's a look at what we can be. That's what we as artists get to do -- look at what we can be and what we should be."

Advertisement The truth is in the title. Here's your first look at Billy Porter's directorial debut, #AnythingsPossible, coming July 22 to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/C8C29w9p4P— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) June 1, 2022

Anything's Possible premieres July 22 on Amazon Prime Video.