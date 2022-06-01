Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July

The promotional poster for Lena Dunham's newest movie, Sharp Stick, which its distributor announced Wednesday, will be initially be released in New York and Los Angeles in late July, and nationwide in August. Photo courtesy Utopia

June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday. The latest film by the Girls creator premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Advertisement

The comedy will now hit the big screen in Los Angeles and New York in late July, with a nationwide release set for August 5.

Utopia acquired distribution rights in February.

The film stars Dunham, along with Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Luka Sabbat, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham, Taylour Paige and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"Sarah Jo is a sensitive and naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her disillusioned mother and influencer sister. Working as a caregiver and just longing to be seen, she begins an exploratory affair with her older, married employer, and is thrust into a startling education on sexuality, loss and power," reads a synopsis of the film.

"This is Dunham at her most liberated in years. [Her] greatest strength as a filmmaker lies in her ability to create achingly real, relatable characters within a heightened comedic framework," The Hollywood Reporter's Jourdain Searles said in a review.

Advertisement

Dunham wrote, directed and produced the film.