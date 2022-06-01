Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 1, 2022 / 2:18 PM

Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July

By Simon Druker
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
The promotional poster for Lena Dunham's newest movie, Sharp Stick, which its distributor announced Wednesday, will be initially be released in New York and Los Angeles in late July, and nationwide in August. Photo courtesy Utopia

June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday.

The latest film by the Girls creator premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Advertisement

The comedy will now hit the big screen in Los Angeles and New York in late July, with a nationwide release set for August 5.

Utopia acquired distribution rights in February.

The film stars Dunham, along with Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Luka Sabbat, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham, Taylour Paige and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"Sarah Jo is a sensitive and naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her disillusioned mother and influencer sister. Working as a caregiver and just longing to be seen, she begins an exploratory affair with her older, married employer, and is thrust into a startling education on sexuality, loss and power," reads a synopsis of the film.

"This is Dunham at her most liberated in years. [Her] greatest strength as a filmmaker lies in her ability to create achingly real, relatable characters within a heightened comedic framework," The Hollywood Reporter's Jourdain Searles said in a review.

Advertisement

Dunham wrote, directed and produced the film.

Read More

Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series Disney releases trailer for 'Trevor: The Musical' as part of Pride Collection 'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Latest Headlines

Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the summer premiere of the movie "Honor Society" on Wednesday, with a set of photos of stars Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo and more.
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
June 1 (UPI) -- Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 in "The Suicide Squad," will appear in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
Movies // 3 hours ago
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Man from Toronto," a new film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is coming to Netflix in June.
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Menu," a new thriller film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes, will open in theaters in November.
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
Movies // 1 day ago
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for "Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter."
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
May 31 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will star with Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
Movies // 1 day ago
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
May 31 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix.
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
May 31 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a live-action remake of Disney's 1940 animated movie, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- "Crimes of the Future" shows writer/director David Cronenberg taking his interest in the merging of biology, technology and sexuality to the next level.
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
May 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement