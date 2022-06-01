'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up

1/5

Kevin Hart stars in the action comedy "The Man from Toronto." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Man from Toronto. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Wednesday featuring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Advertisement

The Man from Toronto follows Teddy (Hart), an unsuspecting man who is mistaken for an assassin known as the Man from Toronto. Teddy must team up with the real assassin (Woody Harrelson) after the client orders both of their deaths.

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world's deadliest assassin -- known only as The Man from Toronto -- run into each other at a holiday rental," an official synopsis reads.

Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin also star.

The Man from Toronto is written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner and directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman's Bodyguard).

The new film premieres June 24 on Netflix.