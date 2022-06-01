Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 1, 2022 / 12:15 PM

'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

By Annie Martin
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Daniela Melchior will appear in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Melchior, 25, will appear in the upcoming Marvel superhero film.

Advertisement

Director James Gunn confirmed Melchior's casting on Twitter.

"I can confirm (and confirm she's wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we'll work on together," Gunn wrote.

Gunn previously denied that Melchior would play Moondragon in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy. The new film is written and directed by Gunn, who also wrote and directed the first two movies.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter and Elizabeth Debicki star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May. The movie opens in theaters in May 2023.

Melchior is known for playing Cleo Cazo, aka Ratcatcher 2, in Gunn's DC superhero film The Suicide Squad. She will also star in the new Fast & Furious film Fast X.

Advertisement

Read More

'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death 'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant Disney+ Day to return in September What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
Movies // 38 minutes ago
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the summer premiere of the movie "Honor Society" on Wednesday, with a set of photos of stars Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo and more.
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Man from Toronto' trailer: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson team up
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Man from Toronto," a new film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is coming to Netflix in June.
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Menu' teaser trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy visits Ralph Fiennes' creepy restaurant
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Menu," a new thriller film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes, will open in theaters in November.
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
Movies // 23 hours ago
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for "Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter."
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
May 31 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will star with Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
Movies // 1 day ago
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
May 31 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix.
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
May 31 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a live-action remake of Disney's 1940 animated movie, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- "Crimes of the Future" shows writer/director David Cronenberg taking his interest in the merging of biology, technology and sexuality to the next level.
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
May 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 3 days ago
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
May 29 (UPI) -- Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness" has won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement