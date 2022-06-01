'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Daniela Melchior will appear in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Deadline reported Wednesday that Melchior, 25, will appear in the upcoming Marvel superhero film. Advertisement

Director James Gunn confirmed Melchior's casting on Twitter.

"I can confirm (and confirm she's wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we'll work on together," Gunn wrote.

Gunn previously denied that Melchior would play Moondragon in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy. The new film is written and directed by Gunn, who also wrote and directed the first two movies.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter and Elizabeth Debicki star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May. The movie opens in theaters in May 2023.

Melchior is known for playing Cleo Cazo, aka Ratcatcher 2, in Gunn's DC superhero film The Suicide Squad. She will also star in the new Fast & Furious film Fast X.