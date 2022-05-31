'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star

1/5

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto in Disney's live-action remake of "Pinocchio." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Pinocchio. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Tom Hanks. Advertisement

Pinocchio is a live-action remake of Disney's 1940 animated movie of the same name. The story is based on the Carlo Collodi book The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Pinocchio follows Geppetto (Hanks), a kind and lonely woodcarver whose wooden puppet, Pinocchio, comes to life after Geppetto wishes upon a star.

Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans also star as the Blue Fairy and the Coachman, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket and Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John Worthington Foulfellow.

When you wish upon a star...⭐ Watch the trailer for the all-new live action #Pinocchio and stream the movie, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D9x5FDKjBc— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 31, 2022

Pinocchio is written by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz and directed by Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump).

The film premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+, the same day as the fan event Disney+ Day.