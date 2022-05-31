Trending
May 31, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Diane Keaton appears in a new first look photo from "Book Club 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter.

Studio Focus Features uploaded the photo to Twitter on Tuesday.

The image features the group looking stylish as they arrive at the airport.

"The legendary quartet reunites in Italy for #BookClub2 - The Next Chapter, with reuniting icons Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Coming soon to theaters," read the caption.

The first Book Club, released in 2018, followed the group of friends whose lives were changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey.

The sequel will follow Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen as they take their book club to Italy for a girls trip.

Bill Holderman is returning to direct and penned the script with Erin Simms. Co-stars include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

