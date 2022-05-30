Advertisement
Movies
May 30, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
From left to right, Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart star in "Crimes of the Future." Photo courtesy of Neon

LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- The body modification subculture has evolved in the modern era with advances in cosmetic surgery and piercing. Crimes of the Future, in theaters Friday, takes body modification to the next level with potential future developments.

In a disease-ridden future, some humans are developing new organs. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a performance artist whose partner-surgeon Caprice (Lea Seydoux) publicly removes his new organs for paying crowds.

Advertisement

An underground government agency, the National Organ Registry, wants to identify and log Saul's new growths. Meanwhile, grieving father Lang Daughtery (Scott Speedman) wants Saul and Caprice to perform an autopsy on his son, whose murder occurs in the opening scene of the film.

Writer-director David Cronenberg has explored the melding of biology and technology in films such as Videodrome, The Fly and Existenz. Crimes of the Future also pushes his aesthetic to the new limits of modern filmmaking.

Advertisement

Crimes introduces the various machines Saul uses to cope with the pain of his body growing the new organs. A bed looks like a beetle shell and manipulates his body while he sleeps, with biological tubes piercing Saul's skin like the equipment of Existenz.

A chair called The Breakfaster makes it look like Saul is sitting on bones, which gyrate and shift his body while he eats to maximize his body's digestion. Then there's the Sark autopsy machine, which Crimes of the Future shows in action.

The graphic deployment of these machines ought to titillate Cronenberg fans. By now, audiences should know if they don't have the stomach for this.

Cronenberg creates an immersive world in which the viewer can believe this is the evolution of human biology and technology. In this future, some people volunteer to add new organs, internal or external, for self-expression.

For body modification enthusiasts, this cast surely includes the biggest celebrity names to ever depict the practice in Hollywood. The viewer is treated to beautiful people enjoying the inflicting of gaping wounds on their visages.

It probably won't win over any converts among non-modified viewers. However, depiction is not endorsement, anyway, and it is an illuminating view into that world if one can handle the graphic imagery.

Advertisement

Like Cronenberg's Crash, Dead Ringers and A History of Violence, Crimes of the Future also explores the connection between violence and sex. Lab assistant Timlin (Kristen Stewart) suggests "surgery is the new sex," but it seems that Saul and Caprice already discovered that.

Between Cronenberg's world-building and Mortensen's performance, Saul's pain and illness is palpable throughout the film. The whole movie feels like the fog a chronic patient must endure.

The plot and mystery of Crimes of the Future doesn't quite live up to the vivid world Cronenberg created. Saul and Caprice's self-discoveries are the focus as they encounter other characters and push the boundaries of their own art.

As such, the film's ambiguity may leave some viewers unfulfilled. However, Crimes of the Future is a compelling vehicle through which to question who we are and where we are going.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

TV review: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 impresses with teenage drama George Carlin's daughter says documentary shows comedian's evolution Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
May 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 22 hours ago
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
May 29 (UPI) -- Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness" has won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend.
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain channel the '60s in 'Mother's Instinct' photos
Movies // 2 days ago
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain channel the '60s in 'Mother's Instinct' photos
May 27 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain pay homage to the 1960s in newly released first look photos for their upcoming film, "Mother's Instinct."
'Abandoned' trailer: Emma Roberts moves into haunted house
Movies // 3 days ago
'Abandoned' trailer: Emma Roberts moves into haunted house
May 26 (UPI) -- "Abandoned," a new horror film starring Emma Roberts, John Gallagher Jr. and Michael Shannon, will open in theaters in June.
Lifetime delays release of Mckenna Grace horror film after Texas school shooting
Movies // 4 days ago
Lifetime delays release of Mckenna Grace horror film after Texas school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Lifetime has delayed the release of Mckenna Grace's upcoming horror film "The Bad Seed Returns" in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
'Mr. Malcolm's List': Freida Pinto falls in love in romantic comedy trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Mr. Malcolm's List': Freida Pinto falls in love in romantic comedy trailer
May 25 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto ends up falling for the man she is supposed to be tricking in the newly released trailer for upcoming romantic comedy, "Mr. Malcolm's List."
Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Vin Diesel's grandmother
Movies // 5 days ago
Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Vin Diesel's grandmother
May 24 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel announced on Instagram Tuesday that Rita Moreno will be starring in "Fast X" as his grandmother.
Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes
Movies // 5 days ago
Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes
May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and director David Cronenberg promoted the horror film "Crimes of the Future" at the Cannes Film Festival.
'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film
May 24 (UPI) -- "The Gray Man," an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows off Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
Movies // 6 days ago
'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows off Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
May 23 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" on Monday during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, giving fans a first look at Christian Bale as the film's main villain, Gorr the God Butcher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dove Cameron remembers late Cameron Boyce on his 23rd birthday
Dove Cameron remembers late Cameron Boyce on his 23rd birthday
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
Famous birthdays for May 29: Laverne Cox, Mel B
Famous birthdays for May 29: Laverne Cox, Mel B
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement