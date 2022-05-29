Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'or at Cannes

1/5

Left to right, Woody Harrelson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson attend the photo call for "Triangle of Sadness" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness has won the Palme d'or at the Cannes Film Festival in France Saturday. Ostlund previously won the festival's top title in 2017 for his film, The Square. Advertisement

Close, directed by Lukas Dhont, and Stars at Noon, helmed by Claire Denis, shared this year's Grand Prix Award and Park Chan-Wook earned the honor for Best Director for Decision to Leave.

Tarik Saleh took home the Best Screenwriter trophy for Boy From Heaven.

Zar Amir Ebrahimi was named Best Actress for Holy Spider and Song Kang-ho was deemed Best Actor for Broker.

