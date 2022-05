1/5

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Top Gun: Maverick is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with $16.4 million, followed by The Bob's Burger's Movie at No. 3 with $12.6 million, Downton Abbey: A New Era at No. 4 with $5.9 million and The Bad Guys at No. 5 with $4.6 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at No. 6 with $2.52 million, Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 7 with $2.51 million, The Lost City at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Men at No. 9 with $1.2 million and F3: Fun and Frustration at No. 10 with $1 million.

This weekend's box-office take for the Top 10 movies is $172.6 million, compared to last weekend's haul of about $71.5 million.