Anne Hathaway appears in new photos for her upcoming film "Mother's Instinct" along with Jessica Chastain. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain pay homage to the 1960s in newly released first look photos for their upcoming film, Mother's Instinct. Studio Neon uploaded the photos to Twitter on Friday, which features Hathaway and Chastain wearing colorful dresses from the era. Advertisement

Hathaway dons an aquamarine blue dress with matching shoes, white gloves and sunglasses in the photo as she walks with a pink umbrella.

Chastain, who has blonde hair in the film, wears a mint green dress.

First looks of Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway from the set of MOTHER'S INSTINCT. pic.twitter.com/b0ScMnTfDX— NEON (@neonrated) May 27, 2022

Mother's Instinct takes place in the early 1960s and follows best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) who live the perfect lives with their families until a tragic accident leads to suspicion and paranoia.

The film is based on the novel Derrière la Haine by Barbara Abel. Olivier Masset-Depasse is serving as director after the filmmaker previously adapted the novel in Belgium movie Duelles.