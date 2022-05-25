Trending
May 25, 2022 / 10:52 PM

Lifetime delays release of Mckenna Grace horror film after Texas school shooting

By Connor Grott
Mckenna Grace arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" world premiere on November 15, 2021, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Lifetime has delayed the release of Mckenna Grace's upcoming horror film The Bad Seed Returns in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The network told Variety and Deadline that the sequel will now air later this year. The Bad Seed Returns was scheduled to premiere Monday.

Grace, the film's co-writer, executive producer and star, said on Twitter that she no longer felt comfortable promoting the movie because of the shooting. The 15-year-old actress is from Grapevine, Texas, which is located about 370 miles from Uvalde.

"In the wake of the recent tragedy in my home state of Texas, we have decided to delay the release of The Bad Seed Returns," Grace wrote Wednesday. "Lifetime and everyone involved are in agreement. I don't feel comfortable promoting the film this week and we don't think Monday is the right time to release it.

"I was in 1st grade when Sandy Hook happened ... and it feels like not much has changed since then. I remember my parents teaching me emergency action plans for going to church or the movies.

"If you have power, change something. If you have the means, donate to the victim's families of any of the recent shootings. I feel sick and heartbroken over these tragedies."

Grace developed the story for The Bad Seed Returns and co-wrote the script with her father, Ross Burge. The pair executive produce, along with Grace's mother, Crystal Burge, Mark Wolper and Barbara Marshall, who also wrote for the film.

The film, which is a sequel to Rob Lowe's 2018 Lifetime movie The Bad Seed, follows Emma (Grace) after she causes the death of her father (Lowe, who also directed the first movie). Emma is now living with her aunt, Angela, and navigating through high school while trying to hide her sinister behaviors.

The delay of The Bad Seed Returns comes just a day after CBS pulled the season finale of FBI due to the Uvalde school shooting. The red carpet premieres of Physical and The Orville: New Horizons also have been pushed back.

Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
