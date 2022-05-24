Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes

1/6

Kristen Stewart attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Crimes of the Future" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet Monday at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of her film Crimes of the Future at the Palais des Festivals. Advertisement

Stewart wore a jeweled high-neck crop top and a white skirt from Chanel. The actress was joined by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and director David Cronenberg.

On Tuesday, Stewart, Mortensen, Seydoux and Cronenberg attended the film's photo call at Cannes.

Crimes of the Future marks Cronenberg's first movie since Maps to the Stars (2014). The body horror film follows Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and Caprice (Seydoux), a performance artist couple whose act involves Saul growing new organs and Caprice removing them on stage.

Stewart plays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry who tracks the couple.

Due to the film's content, Entertainment Weekly said about 15 attendees walked out during a press screening at Cannes.

Variety said others walked out at the premiere, where the movie also earned a seven-minute standing ovation.

"People associate David with body horror, and sort of a critical eye on the world that we live in. But what is always present is desire and sensuality, there's always a reason he's stepping toward fear," Stewart told WWD. "In this movie, it just feels like a testament to his entire life. He's given so much in every film he's ever made."

Crimes of the Future opens in theaters June 3.

