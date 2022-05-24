Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 24, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes

By Annie Martin
1/6
Kristen Stewart attends 'Crimes of the Future' premiere at Cannes
Kristen Stewart attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Crimes of the Future" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet Monday at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of her film Crimes of the Future at the Palais des Festivals.

Advertisement

Stewart wore a jeweled high-neck crop top and a white skirt from Chanel. The actress was joined by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and director David Cronenberg.

On Tuesday, Stewart, Mortensen, Seydoux and Cronenberg attended the film's photo call at Cannes.

Crimes of the Future marks Cronenberg's first movie since Maps to the Stars (2014). The body horror film follows Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and Caprice (Seydoux), a performance artist couple whose act involves Saul growing new organs and Caprice removing them on stage.

Stewart plays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry who tracks the couple.

Due to the film's content, Entertainment Weekly said about 15 attendees walked out during a press screening at Cannes.

Variety said others walked out at the premiere, where the movie also earned a seven-minute standing ovation.

"People associate David with body horror, and sort of a critical eye on the world that we live in. But what is always present is desire and sensuality, there's always a reason he's stepping toward fear," Stewart told WWD. "In this movie, it just feels like a testament to his entire life. He's given so much in every film he's ever made."

Advertisement

Crimes of the Future opens in theaters June 3.

Moments from Day 8 of the Cannes Film Festival

Left to right, American actor Viggo Mortensen, French actress Lea Seydoux, Canadian director David Cronenberg, American actress Kristen Stewart and actor Scott Speedman attend the photo call for "Crimes Of The Future" at Palais des Festivals at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Read More

'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Liam Payne, Maya Henry split again after reconciliation What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Vin Diesel's grandmother
Movies // 1 hour ago
Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Vin Diesel's grandmother
May 24 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel announced on Instagram Tuesday that Rita Moreno will be starring in "Fast X" as his grandmother.
'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film
May 24 (UPI) -- "The Gray Man," an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows off Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows off Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher
May 23 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" on Monday during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, giving fans a first look at Christian Bale as the film's main villain, Gorr the God Butcher.
Queen Elizabeth doc 'A Portrait in Part(s)' premieres Friday on Showtime
Movies // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth doc 'A Portrait in Part(s)' premieres Friday on Showtime
May 23 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the documentary "Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)" on Monday. Roger Michell's final film premieres Friday on Showtime.
Doja Cat covers 'Hound Dog' in Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Doja Cat covers 'Hound Dog' in Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' trailer
May 23 (UPI) -- The second trailer for Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" features some of the new recording artists' takes on Elvis Presley songs.
'Vengeance': B.J. Novak investigates a murder for a podcast in trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Vengeance': B.J. Novak investigates a murder for a podcast in trailer
May 23 (UPI) -- B.J. Novak is on the case as he investigates a murder for a true crime podcast in the newly released trailer for "Vengeance."
'The Gray Man': Chris Evans is 'unstoppable' in poster for new film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Gray Man': Chris Evans is 'unstoppable' in poster for new film
May 23 (UPI) -- Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas appear in posters for the Netflix action film "The Gray Man."
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' teaser trailer shows Tom Cruise back in action
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' teaser trailer shows Tom Cruise back in action
May 23 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," a new film starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales, will open in theaters in July 2023.
'Moonage Daydream': David Bowie reflects on life in teaser trailer for documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Moonage Daydream': David Bowie reflects on life in teaser trailer for documentary
May 23 (UPI) -- "Moonage Daydream," a new film featuring never-before-seen footage of and performances by David Bowie, opens in theaters in the fall.
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
May 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $31.6 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement