'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film

Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative in the new film "The Gray Man." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Gray Man. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Tuesday featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Advertisement

The preview shows CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six, face off with his unhinged former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

"Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen," an official description reads.

Ana de Armas co-stars as Dani Miranda, an agent who teams up with Gentry. Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick and Alfre Woodard also have roles.

Netflix shared posters featuring Gosling, Evans and de Armas on Monday.

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously collaborated with Evans on Captain America: Civil War and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Gray Man premieres July 15 on Netflix.