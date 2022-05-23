Trending
May 23, 2022

'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer shows off Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

By Connor Grott

May 23 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, giving fans a first look at Christian Bale as the film's main villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

The teaser also gave viewers a first glimpse of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. It will be the character's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

In addition, the new footage includes a view of Olympus, where fans see Zeus -- portrayed by Russell Crowe -- addressing a raucous crowd, Valkyrie fighting Gorr with a thunderbolt in her hand, and Thor wielding Stormbreaker, the powerful and enchanted axe with a handle made from Groot's arm.

The Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and marks Thor's return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular hero, the movie also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Waititi as Korg.

The film's script is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Waititi. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Todd Hallowell as executive producers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for a July 8 theatrical release.

