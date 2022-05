1/5

B.J. Novak stars in the new trailer for "Vengeance." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- B.J. Novak is on the case as he investigates a murder for a true crime podcast in the newly released trailer for Vengeance. Novak stars as radio host Ben Manalowitz who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of Abilene, a woman he was hooking up with in the clip released on Monday. Advertisement

Abilene's family mistakenly thinks Ben was her boyfriend and take him under their wing.

Abilene's brother Ty, played by Boyd Holbrock, thinks his sister was murdered instead of dying from an opioid overdose. Ben then agrees to help look into her death and produce a podcast with his findings along with his friend, played by Issa Rae.

Vengeance serves as Novak's directorial debut. The actor also penned the script.

Co-stars include Ashton Kutcher, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron. Vengeance comes to theaters on July 29.