Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is the subject of a new Showtime documentary. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date of its Queen Elizabeth II documentary on Monday. Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) premieres Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime and will be available to stream. The late Roger Michell directed Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) with archival footage from the queen's 70 years in the spotlight. The announcement says some of the footage appears for the first time in A Portrait in Part(s). Advertisement

The documentary will encompass the queen's social, political and personal issues, Showtime says.

Michell died on Sept. 21. Showtime says Michel completed Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) the day he died. Michell's previous documentary, Tea with Dames, filmed a get-together between actors Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Andrew died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE