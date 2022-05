1/5

Austin Butler performs as Elvis Presley. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

May 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the second trailer for Elvis on Monday. The Baz Luhrmann film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer features remixes of classic Elvis songs. Doja Cat's "Vegas" samples "Hound Dog." Advertisement

The soundtrack features Butler's renditions of Elvis songs, along with covers by Chris Isaak, Eminem & Ceelo Green, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves and more.

The trailer shows Parker exerting control over Presley's career, and Presley's mother (Helen Thomson) reassuring him his voice is a gift. The trailer also alludes to Presley's potential arrest and shows his controversial performance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Butler wears black leather and white sequined Elvis outfits. His meeting and courtship of Priscilla (Olivia De Jonge) is also included.

Elvis was filming in Australia in 2020 when Hanks contracted COVID-19. Production halted while he recovered, and resumed when Hollywood instituted COVID-19 safety protocols.

Elvis opens in theaters June 24.