'Three Thousand Years of Longing' teaser: Idris Elba plays genie in George Miller film

Idris Elba stars in the new George Miller film "Three Thousand Years of Longing." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy film Wednesday featuring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Advertisement

Three Thousand Years of Longing is directed by George Miller, who wrote the script with his stepdaughter Augusta Gore. The film is based on the A.S. Byatt short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye."

Swinton plays Dr. Alithea Binnie, an academic attending a conference in Istanbul who encounters a djinn (Elba), or genie, who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

"This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both," an official synopsis reads.

MGM will release an official trailer for the movie Friday.

Three Thousand Years of Longing opens in theaters Aug. 31.

Miller is also working on the film Furiosa, a prequel and spinoff to his 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road.