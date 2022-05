1/5

Elton John will be the subject of a Disney documentary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ and Disney Original Documentary announced their Elton John documentary on Wednesday. The film will premiere at film festivals and in theaters before streaming on Disney+. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years That Made His Legend will film John's final performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., in November. R.J. Cutler and John's partner, David Furnish, will co-direct. Advertisement

"From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton's story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative," Furnish said in a statement.

The film will also include never-before-seen concert footage dating back to the '70s, John's hand written journals, and footage of John with his family in the present. Furnish and Cutler are also filming behind the scenes on the remaining dates of John's tour.

John embarked on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018. In 2019 he released his autobiography, Me, and the film Rocketman.

John has released 31 albums in his music career. His collaboration with Disney began with 1994's animated film The Lion King, and includes 2011's Gnomeo & Juliet.