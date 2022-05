1/5

Chris Hemsworth stars in the new trailer for "Spiderhead." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary that administers mind-altering drugs to its inmates in Netflix's trailer for Spiderhead. Hemsworth stars as the brilliant Steve Abnesti whose penitentiary has no bars, cells or orange jumpsuits in the clip released on Tuesday. Advertisement

Steve offers the inmates a chance to try out the drugs in exchange for lighter sentences.

Miles Teller stars as Jeff who undergoes Steve's drug trials. Jeff then starts to form a connection with fellow inmate Lizzy, played by Jurnee Smollett.

Jeff starts to realize that not everything is what it seems that there is a dark side to Steve's plan and his drugs.

Spiderhead, from director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), is coming to Netflix on June 17. The film is based on a short story by George Saunders that appeared in The New Yorker.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) penned the script. Co-stars include Mark Paguo and Tess Haubrich.