May 17, 2022 / 2:48 PM

Kit Harington, Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley film 'Mary's Monster'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kit Harington will star with Clara Rugaard in "Mary's Monster." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Kit Harington and Clara Ruggard are set to star in a new film about Frankenstein author Mary Shelly titled Mary's Monster.

The period film will follow the life of Shelly and her mental struggle to write the classic novel.

Harington will star as The Monster with Ruggard as Shelly.

"Mary is seduced by her own inner monster catapulting her into a dangerous, destructive psychological romance. Realizing the monster is inextricably linked to her own mental state, her only route to salvation is in bringing him to life," reads a synopsis.

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo also stars as Shelly's husband Percy Bysshe Shelley and Sebastian De Souza will star as the couple's friend Lord Byron.

Farren Blackburn (Daredevil) is directing, based off a screenplay by Deborah Baxtrom (Living with Frankenstein). Stephen Hallet serves as co-writer.

Production will begin in the U.K. this summer.

"Mary's Monster is a brilliantly original and fascinating script and I'm relishing the idea of depicting the unique part of The Monster. An embodiment of Mary Shelley's psyche. I'm excited by Farren's vision and passion for the project," Harington said in a statement.

