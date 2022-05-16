Trending
May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM

Pixar unveils release date, plot for new animated movie 'Elemental'

By Connor Grott

May 16 (UPI) -- Pixar Animation Studios provided the first plot details and announced a release date for its upcoming 27th feature film, Elemental, on Monday.

Elemental, which is based on director Peter Sohn's childhood in New York, is set for a June 16, 2023, release. Produced by Denise Ream (The Good Dinosaur, Cars 2), the animated feature film follows two characters, Ember and Wade, who are seemingly composed of opposite elements.

Set in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, the movie journeys alongside Ember, a fiery young woman, and Wade, a go-with-the-flow water guy, as they discover how much they have in common.

In addition to revealing the release date, Disney and Pixar also unveiled concept art for the original film.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said in a statement. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental.

"Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

Sohn directed The Good Dinosaur for Pixar in 2015 and the Partly Cloudy short film.

Elemental is set to be released almost exactly one year after Pixar's upcoming movie, Lightyear, a prequel that follows the origin story of Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.

