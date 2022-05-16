Trending
May 16, 2022 / 12:45 PM

'Predator' series goes back to the past in 'Prey' teaser

By Wade Sheridan
Amber Midthunder stars in upcoming "Predator" prequel "Prey." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The origins of the Predator series are explored in the newly released teaser trailer for Prey.

Prey, which is coming to Hulu on Aug. 5, is set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.

A Comanche warrior draws his bow against an unseen Predator in the distance in the clip released on Monday. Laser lights then appear on the warrior's head as the teaser ends.

Prey will follow Comanche warrior Naru, played by Amber Midthunder.

The film features a cast that is comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation talent including Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope.

"Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people," reads the synopsis.

"The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien Predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries," the synopsis continues.

Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) is directing, based off a script by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone).

