Marge (Annette Bening) and Jerry (Bryan Cranston) have a system to beat the Mass. lottery. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the official trailer for Jerry and Marge Go Large on Monday. The film premieres June 17 on the streaming service. Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening play a married couple struggling to afford their retirement. Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovers a mathematical flaw in the Massachusetts state lottery. Advertisement

By buying thousands of lottery tickets, Jerry and Marge are able to win tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of dollars. They share their system with their town to help others.

However, their increased winnings raise red flags and get their local convenience store suspended from selling tickets. Soon a group of college students discovers the same flaw and competes with Jerry and Marge for lottery winnings.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is based on a true story. Brad Copeland adapted the story for the screenplay.

David Frankel directs. Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger also star.