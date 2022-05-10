Trending
May 10, 2022 / 11:48 AM

'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout in the new film "Hustle." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hustle.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports drama film Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler.

Hustle follows Stanley Sugarman (Sandler), a struggling basketball scout who recruits a promising player (Juancho Hernangómez) from Spain.

"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA," an official synopsis reads.

Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall also star.

Hustle is written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters and directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler and LeBron James serve as executive producers.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in February.

Hustle premieres June 10 on Netflix.

