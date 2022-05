1/5

Jo Koy (R), and his girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards in April 2022. Koy stars in the trailer for "Easter Sunday." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Jo Koy is trying to keep his family together over the Easter holiday in the trailer for Easter Sunday. Koy returns home for the holiday and is reunited with his bickering but loving family in the clip released on Thursday. Advertisement

Koy attempts to play peacemaker with his mother and aunt and tries to help his cousin who gotten himself into trouble. Eventually he is able to get his family to forget about their differences and party together.

"Moments like these are few and far between. Let's enjoy it," Koy says at the dinner table.

Easter Sunday is described as Koy's love letter to the Filipino-American community.

Co-stars include Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrera, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Lou Diamond Phillips and Tiffany Haddish as an old romantic partner of Koy's who is now a police officer.

Easter Sunday, from director Jay Chandrasekhar, is coming to theaters on Aug. 5.