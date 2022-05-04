Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 4, 2022 / 11:32 PM

Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere

By Connor Grott
1/5
Tom Cruise makes epic helicopter entrance at 'Top Gun: Maverick' world premiere
Cast member Tom Cruise attends the premiere of the motion picture drama "Top Gun: Maverick" aboard the USS Midway on Wednesday in San Diego. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise made a grand entrance onto the red carpet at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday in San Diego, arriving on the deck of the USS Midway aircraft carrier via helicopter.

The Top Gun star stepped out of the N547SA Airbus chopper -- which was branded with his full name and the title of his upcoming film on its side -- and approached a crowd of waiting photographers, reporters and fans on the ship.

Advertisement

While he wasn't wearing Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's signature flight suit for the occasion, Cruise donned a navy Brioni three-piece suit and a pair of aviator sunglasses. He waved to the crowd aboard the aircraft carrier as he walked across the tarmac.

In the new film, the 59-year-old Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick more than three decades after the original Top Gun debuted in 1986.

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick was filmed more than two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood movies that became delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was initially set for a June 2020 release, but it was shifted to Dec. 2020. It later had release dates set for July 2021 and Nov. 2021.

Top Gun: Maverick will officially land in theaters May 27 ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It had a screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

The movie welcomes back Val Kilmer as Iceman from the first movie and introduces multiple characters played by noteworthy actors who are new to the franchise -- Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Manny Jacinto.

Read More

Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick' 'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through

Latest Headlines

Daniel Radcliffe takes the stage as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new trailer for biopic
Movies // 16 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe takes the stage as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new trailer for biopic
May 4 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe performs in front of cheering fans as "Weird Al" Yankovic in the new trailer for Roku's "Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story."
Sundance announces hybrid film festival for 2023
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance announces hybrid film festival for 2023
May 3 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute announced its plans for the 2023 film festival, which will combine in-person screenings in Utah with virtual events online.
Meg Ryan, David Duchovny to star in rom-com 'What Happens Later'
Movies // 1 day ago
Meg Ryan, David Duchovny to star in rom-com 'What Happens Later'
May 3 (UPI) -- Meg Ryan will direct and star in the new film "What Happens Later" with David Duchovny.
'Emergency': College seniors try to help a semi-conscious woman in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Emergency': College seniors try to help a semi-conscious woman in new trailer
May 3 (UPI) -- RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins portray two college seniors who are suddenly saddled with a semi-conscious woman in the new trailer for upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy drama, "Emergency."
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
Movies // 1 day ago
'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15
May 3 (UPI) -- Drama film "Don't Make Me Go," starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video globally on July 15.
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" puts Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) through trippy new hells, with director Sam Raimi's devilish touch.
'Fast X' finds 'Now You See Me' director Louis Leterrier
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fast X' finds 'Now You See Me' director Louis Leterrier
May 2 (UPI) -- Universal has reportedly chosen Louis Leterrier to direct "Fast X," after Justin Lin stepped down last week.
Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'
Movies // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'
May 2 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will appear at the Tribeca Festival for a special screening of her short film, "All Too Well," which she will discuss with the audience afterwards, organizers announced on Monday.
Harry Styles tries to keep Florence Pugh quiet in 'Don't Worry Darling'
Movies // 2 days ago
Harry Styles tries to keep Florence Pugh quiet in 'Don't Worry Darling'
May 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play newlyweds in a mysterious community.
'Hollywood Stargirl' explores her own dreams in Disney+ trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Hollywood Stargirl' explores her own dreams in Disney+ trailer
May 2 (UPI) -- Stargirl Caraway, whose free spirit worked magic on the lives of others in the original "Stargirl" film, explores her own dreams in the sequel film, "Hollywood Stargirl."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke festival
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement