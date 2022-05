1/5

Daniel Radcliffe stars in the new trailer for "Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story."

May 4 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe performs in front of cheering fans as "Weird Al" Yankovic in the new trailer for Roku's Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe dons curly hair, glasses and a mustache as he takes the stage to perform Yankovic's "Like a Surgeon," a parody of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" in the clip. Advertisement

"Hope you guys are ready for this," Radcliffe says before he excitedly pulls out an accordion.

Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is coming this fall to The Roku Channel.

Yankovic produces and co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who also serves as director and executive producer.

Co-stars include Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson as "Weird Al" Yankovic's mother Mary Yankovic and Toby Huss as his father Nick Yankovic.