May 2, 2022 / 12:52 PM

'Hollywood Stargirl' explores her own dreams in Disney+ trailer

By Sommer Brokaw
1/4
Grace VanderWaal reprises her role as Stargirl in the sequel, "Hollywood Stargirl," to premiere on Disney + on June 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Stargirl Caraway, whose free spirit worked magic on other people in the original Stargirl film, explores her own dreams in the sequel, Hollywood Stargirl, a Disney + trailer released Monday shows.

The sequel follows Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) as she moves from Mica, Arizona, to Hollywood. It premieres on June 3 on Disney +.

As she settles in, Stargirl tries out new things, like singing on stage without her ukulele, the trailer shows.

A new neighbor Evan (Elijah Richardson) hears her sing, and invites her to be singer of a movie that he and his brother are making.

Later on, Stargirl meets a musician she admires, Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), and she helps her find her own voice.

Stargirl tells Martel in the trailer she doesn't write her own songs, and Martel responds: "You're going to have to figure out your own thing."

In the trailer, VanderWaal also performs the original song, "Figure It Out," which she wrote for the film.

The cast also includes Tyrell Jackson Williams, who plays Terrell, Evan's filmmaking brother, and Judd Hirsch, who plays Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl's neighbors.

Julia Hart returns to direct the film.

Hart & Jordan Horowitz wrote the original script, based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli's best-selling book Stargirl.

Spinelli serves as executive producer, along with Kristin Hahn, and Nathan Kelly, while Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner, trilogy), Lee Stollman (All Together Now) and Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), serve as producers.

'Bad Guys' holds North American box office for 2nd weekend with $16.1M Joey King: 5 roles beyond 'The In Between' 'The Offer' stars found details in 'Godfather' makers 'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming

