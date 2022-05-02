Trending
May 2, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Peacock to premiere three original films from Universal Pictures in 2023

By Wade Sheridan
Left to right, LeBron James, daughter Zhuri and wife Savannah Bronson attend the premiere of "Space Jam" in July 2021. Peacock has announced three original films from Universal Pictures that includes James' "Shooting Stars." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Three new original films from Universal Pictures will premiere on Peacock in 2023.

The films include Shooting Stars from LeBron James, Praise This starring Chloe Bailey and The Killer from action filmmaker John Woo.

Shooting Stars hails from James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company. The film will follow LeBron's story as a high-school basketball player.

The project has entered production in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio. Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing.

Praise This will star Bailey as a new member of a church's choir who pushes the group towards a hipper musical direction.

Bailey's character will also become involved with an irreverent hip-hop star that may help or jeopardize her musical career. Will Packer is producing.

The Killer is a remake of an 1989 action film Woo previously directed. The filmmaker is also known for helming Hard Boiled, Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2 and more,

"We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans. Together with Universal Film Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now," Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct-to-consumer and International at NBCUniversal said in a statement.

