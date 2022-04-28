Trending
'Through My Window' sequel in the works at Netflix

By Annie Martin

April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a sequel to Spanish teen romance film Through My Window.

The streaming service said Thursday that the new movie, Through My Window: Across the Sea, is now filming.

Netflix shared the news alongside a cast photo.

"Ares and Raquel's love story will continue in Through My Window: Across The Sea," the caption reads.

Through My Window is based on the Ariana Godoy novel of the same name. The film follows the romance between Raquel (Clara Galle) and the wealthy Ares (Julio Peña).

The original film also stars Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip and Rachel Lascar and premiered on Netflix in February.

Galle will also star in the new Amazon Prime Video series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres. Peña is known for playing Manuel on the Disney Channel series Bia.

