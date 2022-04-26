Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 26, 2022 / 9:19 PM

Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel

By Connor Grott
1/5
Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves to return for 'The Batman' sequel
Robert Pattinson arrives on the red carpet at the "The Batman" world premiere on March 1, 2022, at Josie Robertson Plaza in Lincoln Center in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The Batman is officially getting a sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham's Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves as the director.

Warner Bros. announced its plans for the sequel during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show that features the largest gathering of theater owners. Reeves was on hand to reveal the news that he will write and direct the film, but he didn't provide any details about the sequel.

Advertisement

No release date was announced for the film.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said.

"Which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

The Batman debuted on the big screen in March and kicked off with $134 million domestically over its first weekend. Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of the year, with the superhero movie becoming just the second pandemic-era film to cross the $100 million mark in its first weekend.

Advertisement

The film has grossed more than $759 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Pattinson wore the cape and cowl for the first time as the iconic DC Comics superhero. His foes in The Batman included Riddler, played by Paul Dano, and Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, also known as Penguin, played by Colin Farrell.

Zoë Kravitz played Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, while Andy Serkis portrayed Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler and confidant.

As Emmerich noted at CinemaCon, the entire cast is expected to return for the sequel.

Read More

The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene 'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024 'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M

Latest Headlines

'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel
April 26 (UPI) -- Justin Lin announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as director of "Fast X," the 10th film in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. He will remain a producer.
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024
April 26 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu posted on social media Tuesday that his adaptation of the Broadway musical will be split into two movies, the first arriving in theaters December 2024.
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June
April 26 (UPI) -- "Jerry & Marge Go Large," a new film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, will premiere on Paramount+ in June.
'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller
Movies // 9 hours ago
'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller
April 26 (UPI) -- "The Gray Man," a new film based on the Mark Greaney novel and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Super Mario Bros.' animated movie delayed to April 2023
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Super Mario Bros.' animated movie delayed to April 2023
April 26 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that its animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal and Illumination Entertainment has been delayed to April 2023.
Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film
Movies // 14 hours ago
Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film
April 26 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is set to portray Spider-Man character El Muerto in an upcoming standalone comic book film from Sony Pictures.
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Movies // 1 day ago
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
April 25 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron has released a number of photos from the set of "Fast X," the upcoming tenth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" series.
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
April 25 (UPI) -- "Fire Island," a new film inspired by "Pride and Prejudice" and starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, is coming to Hulu in June.
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
April 24 (UPI) -- The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, "The Bad Guys," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
Movies // 3 days ago
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
April 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Jean Smart receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jean Smart receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement