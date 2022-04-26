'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston comedy coming to Paramount+ in June

1/5

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," a new film starring Bryan Cranston (R) and Annette Bening, will premiere on Paramount+ in June. Photo by Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

April 26 (UPI) -- Bryan Cranston's new film, Jerry & Marge Go Large, is coming to Paramount+ in June. The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 17, and first-look photos for the comedy Tuesday. Advertisement

Jerry & Marge Go Large is based on the Huffington Post article of the same name by Jason Fagone, which recounts the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston) and his discovery of a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery.

With the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), he wins millions, using the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger also star.

Jerry & Marge Go Large is written by Brad Copeland and directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada). Kevin Halloran served as executive producer, with Gil Netter and Amy Baer as producers.

Advertisement

Cranston is known for playing Walter White on the AMC series, Breaking Bad. He will reprise the character in the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, which also will feature his former co-star Aaron Paul.

Bening is known for such films as American Beauty, Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right. She most recently starred in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel Death on the Nile.