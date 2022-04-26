'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller

1/5

Ryan Gosling stars in "The Gray Man," a new film based on the Mark Greaney novel. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Gray Man. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the spy thriller Tuesday featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Advertisement

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who is forced to go on the run after an unhinged former colleague (Evans) puts a bounty on his head.

Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Alfre Woodard also star.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously collaborated with Evans on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The @Russo_Brothers created an epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza coming your way July 22!" Netflix said.

The Russo brothers told Deadline in 2020 that their idea for The Gray Man is "to create a franchise and build out a whole universe."

"We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down," Joe Russo said at the time.

Netflix gave a glimpse of The Gray Man in a 2022 Movie Preview video in February.

The Gray Man premieres July 22 on Netflix.