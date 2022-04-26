Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 26, 2022 / 12:15 PM

'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Gray Man' photos feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in spy thriller
Ryan Gosling stars in "The Gray Man," a new film based on the Mark Greaney novel. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Gray Man.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the spy thriller Tuesday featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Advertisement

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who is forced to go on the run after an unhinged former colleague (Evans) puts a bounty on his head.

Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Alfre Woodard also star.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously collaborated with Evans on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The @Russo_Brothers created an epic, globe-hopping action-packed cinematic extravaganza coming your way July 22!" Netflix said.

Advertisement

The Russo brothers told Deadline in 2020 that their idea for The Gray Man is "to create a franchise and build out a whole universe."

"We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down," Joe Russo said at the time.

Netflix gave a glimpse of The Gray Man in a 2022 Movie Preview video in February.

The Gray Man premieres July 22 on Netflix.

Read More

'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes search for mythological beast Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Super Mario Bros.' animated movie delayed to April 2023
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Super Mario Bros.' animated movie delayed to April 2023
April 26 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that its animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal and Illumination Entertainment has been delayed to April 2023.
Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film
Movies // 5 hours ago
Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film
April 26 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is set to portray Spider-Man character El Muerto in an upcoming standalone comic book film from Sony Pictures.
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Movies // 22 hours ago
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
April 25 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron has released a number of photos from the set of "Fast X," the upcoming tenth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" series.
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fire Island' trailer: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang star in LGBTQ rom-com
April 25 (UPI) -- "Fire Island," a new film inspired by "Pride and Prejudice" and starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, is coming to Hulu in June.
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bad Guys' tops North American box office with $24M
April 24 (UPI) -- The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, "The Bad Guys," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
Movies // 3 days ago
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
April 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia.
Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to launch virtual screenings of restored films
Movies // 4 days ago
Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to launch virtual screenings of restored films
April 22 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's non-profit The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch on May 9 with the 1945 romantic comedy, "I Know Where I'm Going," on May 9.
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Spiderhead' photos: Chris Hemsworth plays 'brilliant visionary' in sci-fi film
April 21 (UPI) -- "Spiderhead," a new sci-fi film starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, is coming to Netflix in June.
Dakota Johnson's 'Persuasion' to premiere on Netflix July 15
Movies // 5 days ago
Dakota Johnson's 'Persuasion' to premiere on Netflix July 15
April 21 (UPI) -- "Persuasion," Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic British romance, is set to debut on July 15.
Release dates for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequels delayed
Movies // 5 days ago
Release dates for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequels delayed
April 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Animation announced the release dates for its two "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequels have been delayed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement