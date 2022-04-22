Trending
April 22, 2022 / 9:50 PM

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia

By Connor Grott
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," starring Benedict Cumberbatch (pictured), is set to release in the U.S. on May 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday that the film isn't having a theatrical release in the country due to the inclusion of a gay character. According to the outlets, Saudi Arabian censors didn't issue a permit to release the film in the country since the changes they requested weren't approved by Disney.

The upcoming Sam Raimi-directed sequel is set to introduce the character America Chavez, who is played by Xochitl Gomez. Her character in the film is reportedly gay, which is accurate to how she is portrayed in the Marvel comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is slated for a May 6 theatrical release in the United States, initially was set for release in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5. Movies containing sex, homosexuality or religious issues are routinely cut to comply with censorship guidelines in the region.

Doctor Strange 2 comes on the heels of Chloé Zhao's Eternals, which also was banned across much of the Gulf in November after the inclusion of a same-gender couple in the film and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero.

