'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia

April 22 (UPI) -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia.
The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday that the film isn't having a theatrical release in the country due to the inclusion of a gay character. According to the outlets, Saudi Arabian censors didn't issue a permit to release the film in the country since the changes they requested weren't approved by Disney.