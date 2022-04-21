Trending
April 21, 2022 / 8:58 AM

Release dates for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequels delayed

By Karen Butler
1/5
The sequel to Shameik Moore's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is set for release on June 2, 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Animation announced that the release dates for its two Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels have been delayed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was to come out Oct. 7, is now set to open June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II will debut March 29, 2024.

"More time to make it great," filmmaker Chris Miller tweeted Wednesday night, along with a spider emoji.

The movies follow up the 2018 blockbuster about superhero webslingers Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

Another family cartoon -- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile -- is now moving from Nov. 18, 2022 to Oct. 7, 2022. Its voice cast includes Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu.

Sony Pictures has also set release dates for several of its live-action films.

The Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, will open on July 7, 2023; Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 is set for release on Sept. 1, 2023; and Devotion, a Korean War movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, is set to premiere on Oct. 14.

