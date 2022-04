1/5

Jasmine Cephas Jones' "Mina Harker" movie has been canceled. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Mina Harker -- a vampire film that was to star Jasmine Cephas Jones and be directed by Karyn Kusama -- is not going forward as planned. The Hollywood Reporter, EW.com and Deadline reported the project was scrapped Tuesday due to creative differences between Kusama and producers Blumhouse and Miramax Films. Advertisement

Production on the modern take on Bram Stoker's Dracula tale was slated to start in May.

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi wrote the script.

Kusama's credits include Yellowjackets, Æon Flux, Jennifer's Body, Girlfight, The Invitation and Destroyer.

Jones is known for her roles in Hamilton, Blindspotting and #FreeRayshawn.