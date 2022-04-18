Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 18, 2022 / 10:47 AM

'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the new film "Thor: Love and Thunder." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Chris Hemsworth as the superhero Thor.

Advertisement

The preview shows Thor (Hemsworth) leave his "superhero-ing days" behind him and attempt to choose his own path.

The trailer ends with a glimpse of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. Portman played Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and love interest of Thor, in 2011 film Thor, and will return in the new sequel.

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel also star as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The film also features Christian Bale, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Love and Thunder is written and directed by Taika Waititi. The movie is a sequel to Thor (2011) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.

Read More

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch haunted by dreams in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser Celebrities celebrate Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
Movies // 48 minutes ago
'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through
April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a 3-minute featurette Monday showing the intense training the cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" went through to make the long-awaited action movie.
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage plays himself in a movie that celebrates his eccentric performances and pays loving homage to his action hero status. "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" opens in theaters Friday.
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
April 17 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Isabel May, KJ Apa to star in Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max
Movies // 2 days ago
Isabel May, KJ Apa to star in Wonder Twins movie for HBO Max
April 16 (UPI) -- "1883" actress Isabel May and "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa are set to star in a live-action HBO Max comedy movie about DC Comics' Wonder Twins.
Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May
Movies // 3 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May
April 15 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun will make their directorial debut with "Good Mourning," a stoner comedy featuring Megan Fox, Becky G and other stars.
Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy
Movies // 3 days ago
Dermot Mulroney: 'Agent Game' was good chance to play a bad spy
NEW YORK, April 15 (UPI) -- Dermot Mulroney says he wanted to play a CIA interrogator in the action-thriller film, "Agent Game," because he "kind of knew that world," but wanted to explore it from an entirely different angle.
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Movies // 3 days ago
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
April 14 (UPI) -- Issa Rae and Michael Cera are joining the cast of director Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" film starring Margot Robbie.
Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup
Movies // 3 days ago
Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup
April 14 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced the lineup for the festival on Thursday. The 75th edition includes films by first time filmmakers Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough and returning Park Chan-Wook, Claire Denis and more.
'Interceptor' photos: Elsa Pataky is 'world's last defense' in action thriller
Movies // 4 days ago
'Interceptor' photos: Elsa Pataky is 'world's last defense' in action thriller
April 14 (UPI) -- "Interceptor," a new film starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, is coming to Netflix in June.
Salma Hayek replaces Thandiwe Newton in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Movies // 4 days ago
Salma Hayek replaces Thandiwe Newton in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
April 14 (UPI) -- Salma Hayek has joined the cast of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in place of Thandiwe Newton, who has stepped away from the project.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
'SNL' mocks Elon Musk, honors Gilbert Gottfried
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
Movie review: 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' rewards Nicolas Cage fans
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
'Dumbledore' tops North American box office with $43M
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Famous birthdays for April 18: Chloe Bennet, Hayley Mills
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement