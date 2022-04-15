Trending
April 15, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun's film 'Good Mourning' to open in theaters in May

By Annie Martin
Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun will make their directorial debut with "Good Mourning," a stoner comedy featuring Megan Fox, Becky G and other stars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun will release their first film, Good Mourning, in May.

Kelly, 31, born Colson Baker, and Mod Sun, 35, born Derek Smith, will star in and make their directorial debut with the new stoner comedy.

Good Mourning follows London Ransom (Kelly), a movie star who is forced to choose between trying to save his relationship and landing a starring role in a new film.

"Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London's day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features Megan Fox, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, Boo Johnson and Pete Davidson.

Kelly shared a poster for the movie on Instagram.

Good Mourning is produced by Cedar Park Studios and distributed by Open Road Films. Chris Long and Jib Polhemus serve as producers.

"We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch," Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg said in a press release. "Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor."

Good Mourning opens in theaters May 20 and will be released on VOD the same day.

