April 14, 2022 / 10:49 AM

'Interceptor' photos: Elsa Pataky is 'world's last defense' in action thriller

By Annie Martin
Elsa Pataky (R), pictured with Chris Hemsworth, stars in the action thriller "Interceptor." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Interceptor.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Elsa Pataky.

The photos show Pataky take charge as the "world's last defense." Pataky plays Captain JJ Collins, a military captain charged with stopping a nuclear disaster.

Luke Bracey portrays Alexander Kessel, a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan.

"With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission," an official synopsis reads.

Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels and Zoe Carides also star.

The Interceptor is written and directed by Matthew Reilly. Pataky's husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, serves as an executive producer.

The film premieres June 3 on Netflix.

