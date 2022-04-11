Trending
April 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM

'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school

By Annie Martin
'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school
Rebel Wilson (R) and Sam Richardson star in the new comedy film "Senior Year." Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Senior Year.

The streaming service shared a trailer and first-look photos for the comedy film featuring Rebel Wilson on Monday.

Senior Year follows Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice), a popular high school cheerleader who suffers a head injury and falls into a coma in 2002. The character wakes up 20 years later to discover she is now 37 years old.

Wilson plays the older version of Stephanie, who decides to return to high school to finish her senior year.

"After a cheerleader falls of a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her," an official description reads.

Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone also star.

Senior Year is written by Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli and Brandon Scott Jones, and is directed by Alex Hardcastle. The film premieres May 13 on Netflix.

Wilson is known for playing Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the Pitch Perfect movies. She most recently starred in the 2019 film Cats.

