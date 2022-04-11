Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM

'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Nimona' movie with Chloe Grace Moretz coming to Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz will voice the title character in the new film "Nimona." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the previously scrapped animated film Nimona.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that it is developing the new movie featuring the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang.

Advertisement

Nimona was originally in the works at Blue Sky Studios, which shut down in 2021. The film is now produced by Netflix and Annapurna Pictures, with Nick Bruno and Troy Quane as directors.

Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary will produce, with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein as executive producers.

Nimona takes place in a techno-medieval fantasy world. The story follows Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight who teams with with Nimona (Moretz), a shape-shifting teen, to destroy the sinister Institution.

Stevenson celebrated Nimona's move to Netflix in a tweet Monday.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop. She's a fighter... but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE... coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix," the author wrote.

Advertisement

Moretz is known for the Kick-Ass films, while Ahmed starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sound of Metal.

Read More

'Emily in Paris': Lucien Laviscount to be series regular in Season 3 Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen face off
Movies // 24 minutes ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen face off
April 11 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," a new film set in the "Harry Potter" universe, will open in theaters Friday.
Movie review: 'The Northman' excites with graphic Viking action
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'The Northman' excites with graphic Viking action
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgard stars as a brutal, Viking warrior in the epic "The Northman" from writer/director Robert Eggers.
'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school
April 11 (UPI) -- "Senior Year," a new comedy film starring Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley and Sam Richardson, is coming to Netflix in May.
Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson to the 'Fast and Furious' family
Movies // 22 hours ago
Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson to the 'Fast and Furious' family
April 10 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel has publicly welcomed Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson to the "Fast and the Furious" family.
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
April 10 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Spider-Man,' 'High School Musical' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spider-Man,' 'High School Musical' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
April 10 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was voted Favorite Movie and its stars Tom Holland and Zendaya earned the honors for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film
Movies // 1 day ago
Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Princess Bride" alum Cary Elwes and "The Haunting of Hill House" actor Michiel Huisman have joined the ensemble of Netflix's sci-fi movie, "Rebel Moon."
What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project'
Movies // 3 days ago
What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project'
April 8 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project" has spent four weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list and currently sits at No. 1. Here are 5 family-friendly time-travel movies to watch after finishing the film.
Eddie Redmayne attends 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Eddie Redmayne attends 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere
April 7 (UPI) -- Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams and other "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" stars attended the film's New York premiere.
'Operation Mincemeat': Colin Firth plans a WW2 hoax in new trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
'Operation Mincemeat': Colin Firth plans a WW2 hoax in new trailer
April 6 (UPI) -- Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are intelligence officers who devise an elaborate plan to trick the Nazis in the new trailer for upcoming World War II drama, Operation Mincemeat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement