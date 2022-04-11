'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer: Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen face off

1/5

Jude Law plays Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse of the new film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The studio shared a final trailer for the movie Monday featuring Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Advertisement

The preview shows former friends Dumbledore (Law) and Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) face off after Grindelwald declares war on humans, known as Muggles.

"Unable to stop him alone, [Dumbledore] entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers," an official description reads.

Warner Bros. released a trailer for the film in February that shows Grindelwald tell Dumbledore he will "burn down" the world of humans.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The films are based on the J.K. Rowling book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and take place in the Harry Potter universe.

Redmayne attended The Secrets of Dumbledore's New York premiere last week. The film also stars Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters Friday.