What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project'

Ryan Reynolds (R) stars as Big Adam and Walker Scobell as Young Adam in Netflix time travel film "The Adam Project." Photo courtesy of Netflix



April 8 (UPI) -- The Adam Project has spent four weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list and currently sits at No. 1. The time-traveling movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Walker Scobell. The action-adventure comedy, from director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), follows Reynolds as pilot Adam, who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self (Scobell) following the death of their father (Ruffalo). Advertisement

Here are 5 family-friendly time-travel movies to watch after finishing The Adam Project.

'Back to the Future' -- Peacock, TNT

Michael J. Fox stars as high-school student Marty McFly, who is sent back to the 1950s before his parents met in a time machine developed by Christoper Lloyd's Doc Brown in this classic sci-fi adventure. Marty accidentally affects how his parents meet and must ensure that they come together, while also convincing a younger Doc Brown to help him get home. Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Tom Wilson also star. The film spawned two popular sequels -- Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III.

'Avengers: Endgame' -- Disney+

Earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers, launch a desperate time heist after the all-powerful Thanos wipes out half of all existence in Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) go back in time to previous moments in the Marvel cinematic universe to obtain the Infinity Stones and undo the damage Thanos caused. Endgame takes time travel movies to new, action-packed heights.

'A Wrinkle in Time' -- Disney+

Storm Reid stars as Meg, who is searching for her father (Chris Pine) through space and time in A Wrinkle in Time. Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon star as celestial beings, who help Meg on her journey. Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us) serves as director in this adaptation of author Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel of the same name. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Andre Holland, Rowan Blanchard, and Zach Galifianakis also star.

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' -- Amazon Prime Video

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves star as teenaged slackers Bill and Ted, respectively, in this classic comedy. Bill and Ted need to pass their upcoming history report or else Ted will be sent to military school. In addition, Bill and Ted's band, The Wyld Stallyns, will never be formed, resulting in the destruction of a utopian future. George Carlin's Rufus arrives with a time machine to help them past the test. The film spawned two more sequels -- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and the recent Bill & Ted Face the Music.

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' -- HBO Max

The third and most standalone entry in the Harry Potter series sees Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) rely on time travel in this fantasy film. The trio deal with escaped convict Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) during their third year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry and Hermione, on the advice of Dumbledore, use a Time-Turner device to repeat a previous night's events and save the day.